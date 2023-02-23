Friday
Aussie NightMarkets return to Armidale Showground on Friday. From 4pm there will be food trucks, food stalls, retail vendors and rides and games for the kids. Entry costs $2 and the evening runs until 10pm.
Saturday
One of the most beloved community events on the calendar is making a triumphant return to Armidale, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars bringing a jam-packed evening of family-friendly fun to Civic Park at 5.30pm on Saturday. The free event includes live music, children's activities and roving acts, with the feature film, Sing 2 (PG, 2021), to begin at sundown.
Sunday
From 8.30am fresh produce and other items, including handmade and handcrafted products, will be available from stallholders at the markets in the Beardy Street Mall on Sunday morning.
Friday, March 3
The Armidale & New England Show starts on Friday, March 3. The two-day event, which concludes on Saturday, showcases what our region has to offer. Both evenings will feature the Aussie FMX stunt bikes, while there will also be a young farmers' challenge, community truck pull and live music on Friday, and a demolition derby followed by fireworks on Saturday night. Gates open at 7am.
