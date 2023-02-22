The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Bingara man charged by Tamworth crash investigators after head-on crash on Bora Road in Bingara injured four people

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac helicopter and multiple ambulances in Bingara on February 3 to transport the injured men from the crash. Picture from Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A MAN has been charged, accused of causing a head-on crash after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.