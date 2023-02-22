A MAN has been seriously injured after an explosion at a house in Walcha on Wednesday.
Police, fire crews and ambulance paramedics rushed to the home on Park Avenue about 12.20pm after a triple zero call to reports of an explosion.
It's believed a gas bottle exploded at the property, seriously injuring the man.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated a man aged in his 70s for burns to his legs.
The man was taken via ambulance to Walcha hospital for treatment.
The area was cordoned off by emergency services before fire crews secured the gas bottle.
The area has been declared safe and investigations into the explosion are continuing.
