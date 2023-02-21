The Armidale Express
Northern Tablelands election: Candidates asked about newspaper advertising

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 10:30am
Candidates asked about newspaper advertising in Northern Tablelands

While the NSW government has offered no assurance regional newspapers would receive guaranteed advertising spending, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall is confident there will continue to be strong support from the government.

