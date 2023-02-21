Candidates asked about newspaper advertising in Northern Tablelands

While the NSW government has offered no assurance regional newspapers would receive guaranteed advertising spending, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall is confident there will continue to be strong support from the government.
ACM put questions to both Mr Marshall, who is the incumbent Nationals MP, and his Labor challenger Yvonne Langenberg, about guaranteeing advertising from the state government each week, as well as requiring local councils to advertise in print.
While we are yet to receive the response from Ms Langenberg, Mr Marshall did answer our questions.
ACM, the publisher of this masthead, launched the state-wide campaign last week asking both the Liberals Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns whether they would guarantee state government advertising spending in every regional paper across the state.
They were also asked whether they would reverse the 2020 legislation change that saw regional councils no longer required to advertise public notices like development applications in their local newspapers.
Mr Marshall said he believed the change to council advertising had little effect in the Northern Tablelands.
"I think you'll find all councils in my region still advertise in their local paper, so therefore the question is a moot one," he said.
"They used to be required under law to use a local paper even if that was not the most appropriate way of getting messages to the local community. Now councils have the flexibility to choose the medium by which they advertise things to comply with the act.
"That means if council believes, like any advertiser, that there's value in advertising in the local paper they will do it," he said.
When it came to state government advertising, Mr Marshall said they strongly supported newspapers.
"State definitely advertises in local papers, I see it in every edition, there's oodles of ads."
But he stopped short of guaranteeing a page every week.
"I'm not the government, I'm the Member for Northern Tablelands. I don't control any of that," he said.
"But advertising, it all depends on what's going on, at various times of the year you'd probably have more than that in an edition and sometimes you'll have less.
"I don't see any reason why the status quo will change. Government agencies advertise copious amounts in local newspapers and I don't know of any move to change any of that.
"In our region our newspapers I think there's a lot of advertising, state government, local government. I think even the federal government throws in a fair few bickies with advertising," he said.
