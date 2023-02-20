The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

University of New England students return to Armidale residential colleges for start of 2023 classes

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated February 21 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First-year UNE student Emily Taylor is studying Rural Science, seen here on her NSW stud farm the Eclipse Poll Herefords. Picture supplied.

Emily Taylor is one of about 1600 students living in one of University of New England's (UNE) six residential colleges in a sign that life is returning to normal after COVID.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.