Antony Deakin could be honoured and given keys to city of Armidale in proposal before council

By Rachel Gray
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 1:00pm
Antony 'Tony' Deakin OAM is expected to be announced as a recipient of the Keys to the City during the February 22, 2023 Armidale Regional Council meeting. Picture supplied

Antony 'Tony' Deakin OAM is being considered for the keys to the city for his contribution to the architecture of Armidale.

