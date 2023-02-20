NSW Health Pathology chief executive Tracey McCosker has been appointed as the new acting chief executive of Hunter New England Health.
Dr Paul Craven, who had been acting in the role since late December has returned to his substantive role as executive director of Children, Young People and Families.
The Newcastle Herald reported on December 23 that a mediator was working to resolve tensions within the health district, in particular between the executive team and chief executive Michael DiRenzo.
The health district said at the time that Mr DiRenzo would take six weeks of annual leave.
A spokeswoman confirmed on the weekend that Mr DiRenzo remained on leave.
Hunter New England Health's leadership team consists of 15 executives, including chief executive Mr DiRienzo.
Executive director of medical services, Professor Trish Davidson AM, and the John Hunter Hospital's executive general manager, Leanne Johnson announced that they would be leaving their roles in January.
The Herald understands part of the mediator's role was to facilitate discussions between Mr DiRienzo and John Hunter Hospital doctors, after 93 per cent of 162 surgeons, anaesthetists, obstetricians and gynaecologists polled in last October voted "no confidence" in Hunter New England Health's senior management.
The poll also found that 82 per cent of surgeons had been directed to change patients' clinical urgency categories to meet NSW Health's elective surgery benchmarks, prompting an audit to investigate the claims.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
