The cancer diagnosis was shocking enough for Kim Hall but when she woke up after the resulting jaw reconstruction surgery, another surprise was in store.
The Australian-born woman who'd lived all her life in rural NSW had a Yorkshire accent.
"I have no association with England at all and have had a fluent Australian accent all my life," the Goulburn-based school learning support officer said.
"It's mind-boggling and now my colleagues can't remember what I sounded like before. I have to play a recording to remind them."
The condition, known as Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS), is a rare disorder doctors say is more commonly associated with strokes.
But Mrs Hall said her doctors didn't know the cause in her case and suspected it was neurological. It was the the first time anyone at Sydney's Chris O'Brien Lifehouse cancer centre had woken up from surgery with FAS.
Now, Lifehouse speech therapist, Emma Charters, is doing a study on Mrs Hall's experience to gain a greater understanding.
Doctors thought her Aussie accent would return but two years on, nothing has changed.
"People say to me that they love the way I sound (and) honestly, I don't mind, although I struggle sometimes with using different vowels in a word and with pronunciation. People find it harder to understand me on the phone," Mrs Hall said.
But that's just part of the the 55-year-old's story. Mrs Hall, friends, family and Goulburn East Public School students are backing her fundraising efforts for the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse, via 'SurFebruary.' Teams surf or participate in water activities every day of February to raise money for research or practical needs. It has raised more than $1.1 million since Jenna Lea-Clark founded it five years ago.
Mrs Hall, from Marulan, said she wanted to give back to the Lifehouse that had helped her so much.
In December, 2020, she was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the lower right jaw. Throughout that year, she'd had teeth removed for unknown reasons. A visit to a gum specialist resulted in a biopsy.
"In the back of my mind I thought it was something serious but I didn't think it was cancer," Mrs Hall said.
She was sent straight to the Lifehouse and underwent a 10-hour operation and full jaw reconstruction. Bone, tissue and nerves were taken from her hip.
A near three-month recovery, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, followed. The treatment created pulmonary embolisms on her lungs and legs, necessitating a further week in Camperdown's RPA Hospital.
Aside from her foreign accent, Mrs Hall had difficulty talking, eating, swallowing and fully opening her mouth. She also lost her sense of taste. Ms Charters said this was common in people who'd undergone head and neck surgery.
The Chris O'Brien centre came to the rescue with its specially designed Restorabite, a 3D printing device that helps stretch the mouth open again in a controlled and safe way.
The centre also helped with accommodation for her and her mother during treatment, while Goulburn's CanAssist pitched in for travel costs.
Ten months after surgery, Mrs Hall returned to her job of the past 13 years. It's a position she loves and says she won't swap for the world.
"I needed to get my mind off things and the kids have helped me to speak again," she said.
"It's my home away from home and...I thrive on working with children who have different abilities."
This week marked two years in remission, for which Mrs Hall was highly thankful. But now she's also suffering osteoradionecrosis, a complication from radiotherapy that results in her new jawbone being 'eaten away.' It means the Restorabite can't function fully and talking and eating are difficult.
Doctors are deciding if another jaw reconstruction is needed.
"It's been an ongoing saga... but I've stayed positive all the time; it wasn't going to beat me," she said.
"I don't believe in the word 'can't'...My motto is life is a blessing and a blessing is life."
Now Mrs Hall has joined SurFebruary in an eight-member team, including her sister. Though scattered, members swim or participate in water activities each day of the month. Cycling or other activities are also options. People make tax deductible donations to the charity. All money goes to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse for seed funding.
So far, Mrs Hall has raised almost $5000 and the team, $9345. But they're seeking more donations.
On Thursday, Goulburn East students dived into the cause. Through a round of water activities and chalk drawing, they raised $272 for SurFebruary. Mrs Hall said the school's staff and students had supported her throughout.
"I feel so proud to work in a school where the children come up and ask me what SurFebruary is about," she said.
"They know it helps people with cancer get on with their lives and spend time with their family. Family is one of the most important things you can have."
Mrs Hall is married with two sons. She pointed out that five other Goulburn people were receiving treatment at the Lifehouse and said its work was crucial.
"I'm not the first to go through there and I won't be the last," she said.
"I hope to be around for a lot longer yet and I feel blessed to live in such a great community."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
