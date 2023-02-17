Former University of New England (UNE) student Rod Noble was so passionate about spreading the anti-war message during the 1970s, that he almost got killed during a trip to Chile.
"We got grabbed in the street because we looked different," Mr Noble said.
"And they [the police] had a gun up against my head. They took everything out of our bags, but luckily I had an Australian passport so that's probably what saved us.
"They might have got into trouble if they killed a couple of Australians. We said we were tourists but that was a bit of a joke, really.
"It was certainly a difficult place to be and we witnessed a lot of dead bodies floating in the river. It was terrible."
Mr Noble is among about 15 UNE graduates reuniting in Armidale on a date that coincides with the 72nd anniversary of the first NASHO (National Serviceman) marching into a training camp on February 14, 1951.
Australia has had four periods of compulsory service, with the last National Service Scheme being from 1965 to 1972, when 20-year-old men had their names called up via randomly drawn birthdates picked from a barrel of marbles.
Fortunately, Mr Noble's birthdate of November 13, was not drawn at the time, but he said there were a lot of "draft resisters" at the university who refused to do national service.
"Friends and family would hide them so it would be difficult for the military to take them," Mr Noble said.
"And others would burn their draft cards in public and then get arrested and thrown in jail."
Mr Noble said he thought it was an "absolutely crazy idea" going off to places like Vietnam to fight.
"I didn't want to go and kill anyone," he said. "So, luckily my marble wasn't pulled up and I didn't get conscripted."
Mr Noble studied a bachelor of arts, majoring in history and sociology, at UNE from 1971 to 1976, after returning to finish year 12 at the age of 21, while working as an apprentice mechanic in Newcastle.
At UNE he joined the student union, protesting national conscription at a time when war raged in Vietnam, the anti-apartheid movement that originated in South Africa was gaining momentum across the world and Aboriginal Land Rights took off in the decade before the landmark Mabo case began in Australia.
In 1974, Mr Noble took a gap-year to travel around the world with fellow university friend Adrian Shackey, to investigate the plight of students and report back to the Australian Union of Students "to see how we could help develop some solidarity for them".
"That's what we were there for," Mr Noble said.
Arriving by cruise ship to the Panama Canal, the two hitchhiked overland through South America, stopping in Peru where they were caught up in demonstrations against the government that took over in a military coup led by General Juan Velasco Alvarado in 1968.
"Because we were from overseas we were put in the front ranks as people who could speak English as representatives of the Peasants and Workers," Mr Noble said.
"They wanted to talk to General Velasco personally, so they attacked the presidential palace."
Mr Noble said he was among the 12 who managed to sneak through the gates before soldiers shut the gate on thousands of other protestors.
"We got up to his actual room," Mr Noble said of Gen. Velasco's office where the carpet and decor reminded him of the foyer in a cinema. And I just said 'G'day'.
"We had no idea it was going to surge into the presidential palace, so when we got inside we were getting a bit worried so we fell behind the local leaders."
Mr Noble said he thought Gen. Velasco "was actually okay" when he met him, and that "he was apologising to the workers and peasants representatives for not doing enough about land reforms."
After leaving Peru, Mr Noble and Mr Shackey snuck through the border into Chile via the top compartment of a truck, where they witnessed some of the horrors that took place under the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, as tens of thousands of dissenters were tortured or killed in an attempt to eradicate leftism there.
The pair were in Chile for ten days before a representative from the Australian Consulate told them for the sake of their own lives they had better get out, Mr Noble said.
They left Chile only to end up in prison in Argentina because Mr Shackey had lost his passport and when he went to the "corrupt police" they did not believe him.
The two managed to leave Argentina to finish their year-long university break, sweeping streets in London for cash and completing the "hippy trail" through India.
After graduating from UNE in 1976, Mr Noble worked as a lecturer at the University of Newcastle where he remains as an adjunct lecturer overseeing Phd students.
Mr Noble is in Armidale for the three-day reunion, which began on National Servicemen's Day February 14, with about 15 alumni from Inverell, Sydney, Adelaide, Newcastle and elsewhere until February 16.
