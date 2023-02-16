Ratepayers have an opportunity to have their say about proposed increases to council rates.
Public submissions to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) opened Monday and are expected to close March 3, giving residents in Armidale and Walcha about three weeks to dispute increases.
The two local councils, as well as Tenterfield, Liverpool Plains and nine others across the state have requested Special Rate Variations (SRV).
IPART will make a final decision on the councils' rate rise requests in May, with some increases set to start as soon as the 2023 financial year.
Armidale Regional Council is asking for a 50 per cent land rate rise over three years.
Ratepayer Don Carruthers said a more reasonable rate rise of 38 per cent would be practical.
Mr Carruthers is a member of the Armidale Regional Ratepayers' Association ARRA and the team has composed a 14-page document ready for submission to IPART.
"We're fighting for the general ratepayers in the whole region," Mr Carruthers said.
He said the council's three community consultations in Armidale, Guyra and Wollomombi last year made the rate rise far too complex for most to understand.
"I'd say about 30 per cent of people in the region know about the SRV and the other 70 per cent don't care or aren't worried about it," Mr Carruthers said.
"But when it hits them then they'll know what's going on."
The land rate rise in the Armidale region is expected to cover badly needed repairs on roads, bridges, gutters, footpaths and upgrade amenities such as parks, playgrounds and community buildings.
Other councils to request a rate rise in the Northern Tablelands region include Walcha Council at 57.74 per cent over three years, and Liverpool Plains Shire Council has requested an 18.1 per cent rise over the next year.
Tenterfield Shire Council has requested an 86 per cent rate rise over two years.
Tenterfield local Jan Evans is urging residents to send submissions to the NSW pricing regulator IPART.
Ms Evans said she is a "single pensioner...on a very tight budget", and that if the rate rise in Tenterfield goes ahead she would have to cut back on bare essentials.
"We're the people that are going to be hit the most," Ms Evans said.
"I'll have to cancel my health insurance, which I don't want to have to do because I'm 75 and I really need it, or else I'll have to cut it from somewhere."
