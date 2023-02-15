One of the largest projects in recent history to upgrade Thunderbolts Way will soon get underway.
$4 million from the state government will be spent to see the three worst sections between Uralla and Bundarra - a total of almost nine kilometres - completely rebuilt by Uralla Shire Council with a stronger and wider road pavement.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced the $4 million roads grant for Uralla Shire Council on Wednesday, February 15.
READ MORE:
The pair made the announcement while inspecting the recently completed Tolleys Bridge and newly-aligned Thunderbolts Way road approaches, funded with a previous $1 million State Government grant, with Mayor Robert Bell and councillors.
Cr Bell welcomed the funding injection from the NSW Fixing Country Roads grant and said it would support council's efforts to improve the safety of Thunderbolts Way.
"Thunderbolts Way is one of the most important roads in our region, linking Inverell all the way through to Gloucester and now carrying more heavy vehicles than ever before," Cr Bell said.
"This is a huge amount of funding and we will use it wisely to get as much of the trouble spots along the route rehabilitated and widened, which will dramatically improve safety."
"Council is very grateful for the funding."
Mr Marshall said it was one of the largest upgrades to our region's 'corridor of commerce' we have seen in recent memory.
"Council has been playing repair catch up on this stretch of busy road, but (this) funding boost will mean council can finally undertake some major work to rebuild the road and improve its strength, rather than just continually patching holes," he said.
"I congratulate council for being on the front foot, wanting to improve Thunderbolts Way and being ready to spend the cash quickly for the benefit of motorists across the region."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.