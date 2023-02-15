The Guyra junior Super Spuds rugby league club will don new jerseys after winning the January edition of Greater Bank's Community Funding program.
The program allows for community groups to be nominated to go in the running for a share in $5000 each month.
Three finalists are selected and then the public votes.
Once the voting closes, the club with the highest number receives $3000 with the other two earning $1000 each.
The junior Spuds proved popular, beating Animal Welfare League - Tamworth and Somerton Public School Canteen.
The club is strong on the field with two trophies in 2022 and were named the Group 19 club of the year.
The club's communications officer Cate Hayton said they field teams across all age groups from under 6s to under 16s boys and girls.
"Fundraising is difficult in a small town, especially with the rising cost of living, so this money from Greater Bank will help us to cover the cost of new uniforms for our teams for the upcoming season," she said.
"Many thanks must go to Greater Bank for the opportunity to take part in this terrific program and for its continuing support for the New England region."
Greater New England Regional Sales Manager, Will Boyd, said clubs like the Spuds are a crucial part of what makes country towns great.
"All sporting clubs rely on volunteers for their success and, indeed, their very existence," Will said.
"Nowhere is that more so than in small country communities like Guyra where people often wear numerous hats, so we are very pleased to support the Spuds and wish the club all the best for continuing success in season 2023."
There's another $5,000 on offer in the February round of the program, with Armidale Physie Club, 360 Scully Park Swimming Club (Tamworth) and Curlewis Sporting and Recreation Group (Gunnedah) our nominees for the month.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
