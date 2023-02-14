Footy players and golfers are among hundreds of locals set to benefit from about one million dollars in sporting upgrades for Walcha.
The John Oxley Sportsground was granted a $760,541 investment to link the amenities block up to the town's sewage system, replacing the current septic tank there.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the change was needed due to the septic tank overflowing when carnivals and major sporting competitions were held.
"It isn't a great experience for locals nor council people," Mr Marshall said.
"While it's not a sexy project like putting lights on or a brand new tennis court, it's absolutely essential to facilitate all the large-scale participation sports that are held out there. Because at the moment the facilities just don't cope."
An additional $155,000 from round five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund was also allocated to improve the toilets, showers and canteen in the amenities block.
Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes said it has been about 50 years since improvements were made to the block and sewage system and that they've wanted "to do this for a long time".
The nearby 86-year-old Walcha Golf Club will reap the benefits from a $161,305 facelift with new cladding to the exterior, new windows and an air conditioner system as well as a few more toilets.
Walcha Golf Club president Allan Green said they painted the clubhouse about 10 years ago from donated tins containing stark mustard yellow that they couldn't get rid of.
"But that's now worn out and it's starting to peel a bit," Mr Green said of what he described as a bit of an eyesore.
He said the golf club's new outside colour would probably be a calming pale green, or gold, to fit in with the landscape.
Mr Marshall said the Walcha Golf Club upgrade is expected to be completed ahead of the NSW sand green golf championships in October.
The nearly one million dollars announced for sporting grounds today compliments about $41 million in funding to the area, Mr Noakes said.
It would include the $11m new 300 megalitre off-stream dam, upgrades to roads and other state funding such as that from the Stronger Communities Fund.
Mr Marshall said it will keep a little council like Walcha very busy for the next three years.
