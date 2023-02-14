A former registered nurse, and candidate for the federal seat of New England in the 2019 election, has been endorsed as Labor's candidate for the state seat of Northern Tablelands at the upcoming March poll.
Yvonne Langenberg, who is no stranger to local politics, currently runs a small business in the Armidale mall.
She says it was her "disappointment" in the decline in health services for those in rural areas, including the Northern Tablelands, which primarily led her to join the Labor Party, and she could see her involvement as a "great way to make an impact on the issue".
"I was a registered nurse for 35 years, specialising in intensive care and understand that it is staff that make a hospital, not a building," Ms Langenberg said.
"I am running as the Labor Candidate, because I believe that the Northern Tablelands' communities deserve the same opportunities as those in metropolitan areas - whether it be accessing health services, quality primary and secondary public education, or good roads."
Ms Langenberg has lived Armidale for 11 years and says she understands the distances people have to travel to do everyday things such as sending your children to school, or accessing health services.
"I care about the social and economic growth in our communities - the need to encourage small and medium sized businesses, especially manufacturing, to set up here to widen and deepen our local economy, the importance of social services, an active Arts community, and a place where everyone is welcomed," she said.
With husband Stephen, Ms Langenberg has three children, one of whom is doing post-graduate studies at the University of New England (UNE), and grandchildren that attend local public schools.
She has been involved locally with the Biodiversity Trust, and says the preservation of koalas in the local area is of "particular concern".
Ms Langenberg says she looks forward to traversing the electorate over the coming month.
She will have a tough job ahead though.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall first won the seat at a byelection in 2013.
In 2019 he was returned with a resounding majority of first preference votes.
He had a stint as Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW before a reshuffle saw him omitted from the front bench.
NSW goes to the polls on March 25.
