THERE'S been no arrests or charges laid as police continue to hunt the offenders behind the violent stabbing of a teenager.
The teenager suffered serious injuries when he was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday last week inside a Lang Street home in Inverell.
The 19-year-old was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle with stab wounds to his left arm and shoulder.
He underwent specialist treatment by doctors and his condition has been described as stable, police have confirmed.
The manhunt is ongoing for the three men who were armed with machetes and a baseball bat when they stormed the house in Lang Street about 2.30am.
The trio attacked the teenager and then fled with his wallet and a sum of cash.
On Thursday, New England police confirmed to the Times no arrests had been made, and no charges had been laid in relation to the home invasion.
Officers confirmed investigations were still ongoing in relation to the home invasion, with police yet to reveal if the incident was targeted or not.
No description of the offenders has been released at this stage but police are calling for any witnesses who have not yet come forward.
Anyone with information on the home invasion is urged to contact Inverell detectives on 6722 0599.
