When Jack Grob heard a dozen Harley Davidson's pull into his driveway early in 2021, he wasn't sure what to think.
But then NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler, and his Hogs tour mates, removed their helmets and it became more obvious - they were there to help.
Fittler, the Hogs and media identity Gus Worland were in Glen Innes to talk about mental health. Worland founded Gotcha 4 Life, an organisation tackling suicide, and Fittler is an ambassador for it.
Jack was able to tell Fittler and Worland the impact their gesture had when they visited Glen Innes again last week.
Last time they visited Glen Innes High School Grob, a keen rugby league player, was "going through a rough patch and didn't feel like going to school."
Richard Taylor, a teacher at the school, informed the Hogs that Grob was struggling and they hopped on their bikes to pay him a visit.
"I think it was like a week after I broke up with my ex-missus and that just topped it off so I just stayed home from school," the 18-year-old said.
"I just thought not going to school would help me but it actually made it a lot worse - it just isolated me and made me more alone.
"Mr Taylor knew that I wasn't at school so he got all the boys to come to my house, they just showed up - I thought dad was going to mess with the bikies or something.
"Me and dad went out there and we just started talking.
"They were telling me stories about how they all go through rough patches."
The talk with Worland and Fittler inspired him to become more open about his emotions and not bottle things up.
"Everyone has their days and you just have to keep pushing through it and eventually it will get better," Grob said.
"He [Fittler] is the coach of the Blues, he played footy, everyone goes through it.
"I just looked up to him as someone [that] if he got through it why can't I?"
Since that memorable day, Grob has got his life back on track.
He got a job concreting, played representative rugby league for the Greater Northern Tigers, bought a ute and played the 2022 season with the Inverell Hawks where he was named their rookie of the year at their presentation night.
"Every time I have a bad day, I just reflect back to that day and I think and reflect on why I am feeling how I do," Grob said.
"I just used to bottle it up. I started talking to dad as well. I guess they brought me and dad closer together.
"I cope a lot better than what I was."
Grob now believes you don't have to tough it out.
"You always have family and friends, everything does get better," he said.
"Be open about your emotions, how you are feeling and why you are feeling that way.
"You are never alone. Heaps of people love you, just try to focus on the positives."
Grob will line up for the Hawks again this year.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist.
