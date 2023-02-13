University chancellor will not resign in 'limp wristed wet noodled' response, professor

The University of New England (UNE) Council has responded to a list of resolutions following a meeting in December that included about 500 alumni and former and current staff who make up the Convocation.
Led by senior academic staff and headed by Professor Thomas Fudge, the council said they would not support the resignation of chancellor James Harris, but would support a Standing Committee of Convocation to provide advice and input to management.
READ MORE:
Professor Fudge described the UNE's response to demands to improve the situation there, as less than impressive.
"It takes them two months to come back with a limp-wristed wet noodled response. It's not good enough," Prof. Fudge said.
The council also said it would improve communication and transparency between professional and academic staff, and be open to receiving input and feedback from academics prior to the appointment of the next vice-chancellor.
Current vice-chancellor Simon Evans took up the temporary position following the resignation of Brigid Heywood in August last year, as she faces assault charges before the courts.
The university has not yet publicly announced whether it has started the search for a permanent VC.
Prof. Fudge said the body of senior academics, known as the Professoriate, has nothing against the chancellor nor the current VC, but that they want a say in who gets the job next following a series of "increasingly bad vice-chancellors".
"If we get one more vice chancellor who is going to behave in the manner of the last two or three, then the University of New England is going to be in a serious situation," he said.
"As for standing down the chancellor, I don't know that anybody expected that to happen. I don't care if the chancellor stays or goes but there has to be accountability."
Prof. Fudge said the university council also responded saying they would look at doing a top-down audit of faculties such as the Social Sciences and others.
He said the money spent on paying "bloated bureaucrats to sit in their offices" needs to be redirected toward hiring academic staff and funding for valuable research.
"It's broken, it needs to be dismantled, it needs to be replaced," Prof. Fudge said.
Talks are expected to continue between the university management and academic staff, with further meetings later this week.
It comes after SafeWork NSW extended the university's deadline by six months to July 1, 2023, following an improvement notice issued last year, stating they had contravened a provision of the Work Health and Safety Act.
Among the breaches, that workers and others were exposed to serious risk to their health and safety from psychological injury, and that they were exposed to role overload, role conflict and or lack of role clarity, low job control and setting of unreasonable timeframes.
Prof. Fudge could not say whether there had been any improvements yet, saying "it's a bit premature until we actually have something from the university", but that the SafeWork notice was being taken seriously.
"When you see erosion to the core business of the university, that also creates a climate of being unsafe. There's a lot of demoralisation around here," Prof. Fudge said.
"I just feel after 30 years as an academic... has it really come to this?"
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.