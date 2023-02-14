Farmers in the three New England North West councils could be closer to getting their hands on some new agriculture gadgets.
Grants of $35,000 have been made available to farmers operating in 11 local government areas (LGA) across NSW, including Armidale, Moree Plains and Narrabri.
Under the scheme, successful applicants can buy devices from an Agtech Catalogue. The list features IoT devices, digital monitoring products and connectivity solutions.
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said it was important NSW farmers remained competitive in a digital world.
"Despite the challenges over the last few years, our primary industries sector continues to break records and is currently valued at a whopping $23.1 billion, and we're confident we can boost this to $30 billion by 2030," Mr Saunders said.
"Encouraging farmers to engage in widespread use of agricultural technology and digital connectivity will help drive substantial growth now and into the future, which is great news for our farmers and regional communities."
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the total cost of the scheme was $20 million.
"The ag sector is always innovating and this fund will help producers tap into the latest technology to drive productivity in the paddock and allow them to work smarter, not harder," Mr Toole said.
"A grant of up to $35,000 could put some of these technologies in reach for hundreds of farm businesses and unlock multiple times that in cost savings and boosted productivity."
Other councils areas eligible include Orange, Cabonne, Ballina, Byron, Carrathool, Griffith, Leeton, and Lismore.
Applications close 5pm on August 31, 2023.
