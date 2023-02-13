The Armidale Express
Glen Innes to introduce ban from licensed venues under "barred from one, barred from all" policy

Mitchell Craig
Mitchell Craig
Updated February 13 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:48pm
PUBS and clubs across Glen Innes will introduce a multi-venue ban for repeat offenders in alcohol related incidents.

