Voters in Armidale to hear debate

There's a debate happening in Armidale tomorrow night, with the state election now not much more than a month away.
Organised by NSW Farmers, the debate will focus on regional issues.
On the panel will be NSW Nationals leader Paul Toole, Labor's Regional NSW spokesman Mick Veitch, Sue Higginson from the Greens and Mark Banasiak from the Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers party.
NSW Farmers has already done polling, which it said showed cost of living pressures was the number one issue for voters.
What are the issues facing regional NSW that you would like to see discussed?
Access to health services is another that is never too far away, and the tough economic climate at the moment is probably the only reason it wasn't the number one issue in the NSW Farmers poll.
On the weekend, the Health Services Union called for the $33 billion NSW health budget to be scrutinised by a royal commission saying it is not reaching patients or practitioners.
Electric vehicles are also on the agenda at this election, with the coalition committing to install thousands of EV chargers across the state.
Meanwhile, NSW teachers moving to rural, regional and remote communities will be offered a $10,000 incentive as part of a push to address shortages outside cities.
So there's a start when it comes to issues for regional NSW.
On our website you can go to this page to follow the statewide election coverage, which is where the stories I have linked to above can also be found.
Closer to home, if you want to attend the Regional NSW Debate at Armidale City Bowling Club tomorrow evening, you can register on this link: https://form.jotform.com/holleyt/regional-debate-armidale-rsvp-form.
The debate runs for two hours, from 6pm to 8pm and places are limited.
Thanks for reading and you can always get in touch to tell us what election issues you would like to see examined. Have a great week!
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
