In Australia, five men and two women take their own lives every day.
A further 65,000 people attempt suicide per year and tackling that is why some of the country's biggest sports stars made their way to the region this week.
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler, Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder, former NSW captain Boyd Cordner, NSW women's captain Kezie Apps and former NSW player Craig Wing joined media personality and Gotcha 4 Life founder Gus Worland for the annual Hogs tour.
The message they wanted to bring was speaking out about mental health.
The tour visited Glen Innes on Wednesday and it brought people from around the region together.
Worland started his Gotcha 4 Life organisation on the back of his television series, which aired on the ABC in 2016.
The series addressed the relationship between masculinity and suicide and has since been streamed 109 million times.
"It was just one of those projects that I never quite realised it could change my life as much as it has," Worland told ACM.
"Movember then said 'let's do this show, let's challenge masculinity and why we lose so many blokes to suicide.'
"After that, I went 'okay, what else can I do?' so Gotcha 4 life was started.
"We have now raised more than 12-and-a-half million dollars and we have given that away to people who work in suicide prevention."
The foundation was started in 2017 and Fittler jumped on board as an ambassador in its early days.
His sport of rugby league is widely perceived as masculine and mental health is often shelved.
Playing through the 1990s and early 2000s, Fittler thought the team was somewhere where "we communicated well and we challenged ourselves".
But two of his former Roosters teammates have taken their own lives and that's when the message really hit home.
"Once you start asking questions of magnitude like Gus is doing at the moment, you start to realise it is real," Fittler said.
"The statistics are damning.
"We live in a wonderful country with a lot of opportunity but a lot of people probably don't see it that way."
Fittler and Worland both believe for people living in regional and rural areas the conversation around mental fitness and suicide is even more important.
That's why they, and other well-known personalities, take their message on the road.
"Also the stats will tell us they are twice as likely to suicide in rural areas than in the city, and secondly the services aren't as good out here," Worland said.
"People in Sydney say to me 'I can't get an appointment,' imagine what it is like when you haven't got the services available that we have in the big cities.
"That makes it harder for people, even if they want help, to actually get the help they need.
"Sometimes maybe if someone gets to see someone, that might be enough for just a little glimmer of hope for them to stop suiciding.
"Having nights like tonight, and being able to help, hopefully my chat tonight might just be enough to trigger someone to go 'you know, I am going to ask for help' and that is what we are here for - we are here to save lives.
"That is what Gotcha 4 Life is trying to instil - we are trying to educate people to get mentally fit so they can have those conversations so we don't worry alone. We don't need to burst into tears every five minutes but have one of those conversations when you need it, don't take any relationships for granted."
The Hogs visited Glen Innes on Wednesday before heading to Lismore on Thursday and then Tamworth on Friday.
For more information visit gotcha4life.org
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
