The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Paul Anthony Robertson's child abuse images case adjourned in Armidale court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN ARMIDALE man remains behind bars accused of keeping more than 200 child abuse images on a laptop as prosecutors consider the charges against him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.