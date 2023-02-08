Hunter New England leads COVID death count in NSW

Hunter New England Health (HNEH) district recorded more COVID deaths in January than any other NSW jurisdiction as the government announces another free vaccine booster dose.
NSW Health figures show HNEH reported 55 COVID deaths in the four weeks to January 28, two more than South Western Sydney and 12 more than South Eastern Sydney health district.
The Hunter New England figures include 17 deaths in the week to January 28, though the latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report says the state appears to be reaching the bottom of the Omicron wave.
Across NSW, 86 people died with COVID-19 in the week to January 28, comprising three people in their 50s, six in their 60s, 11 in their 70s and 33 in their 80s. Forty-seven of those who died were aged care residents.
Hunter New England recorded 1090 positive tests in the week to January 28, 300 more than the next highest case load in NSW.
The federal government decided on Tuesday night to offer booster shots to all adults who had not had COVID or a vaccination in the past six months, regardless of how many previous vaccinations they have had.
In NSW, 89 per cent of those aged over five have had two shots, 70 per cent of over-16s have had three and 46 per cent of those aged over 30 have had four.
The new booster program will start on February 20.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommended booster doses this year for everyone at risk of severe illness, including over-65s and younger adults with comorbidities, disabilities or complex health needs.
There absolutely is an effect of having an extra dose of vaccine.- Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly
Health Minister Mark Butler said on Wednesday that 10 million doses of Omicron-specific Pfizer vaccine would arrive this month, adding to the 4 million already in the country.
The government will encourage nursing homes to bring GPs and pharmacists into their premises to deliver the booster doses.
About 2600 Australians have died in the latest COVID wave.
Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said vulnerable people could not be complacent.
"There absolutely is an effect of having an extra dose of vaccine," he said.
"The incremental increase in immunity from the vaccine is less each time you have it now because you're continually being boosted by episodes of the virus.
"The vaccine does help, it does work, it does protect people, particularly those at that severe end of vulnerability."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
