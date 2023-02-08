STUDENTS chasing their dream degree aren't expected to hit the books in Tamworth for at least another two years.
University of New England's (UNE) second campus in the region, located at the old velodrome on Peel Street in Tamworth, isn't expected to start welcoming students until late 2025.
The enrolment date will come more than three years after the first sod was turned on the project, in March 2022.
At the time, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb told The Northern Daily Leader the campus was expected to be fully operational by 2024.
"UNE's Tamworth Campus project is progressing well through the tender process for design consultants," the spokesperson said.
"The university is happy with the high calibre of firm that have put their hand up to be a part of this exciting project."
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, who attended the sod turning alongside Cr Webb and former Vice-Chancellor Brigid Heywood, told the Leader he had hoped to see more progress on site by now.
"We've delivered the money to UNE, so we'd encourage UNE to settle their executive structure and get on with progressing UNE for Tamworth," he said.
Almost $37 million has been budgeted for the new facility, which will include public spaces, open-plan classrooms and room for the Gomeroi community and Indigenous education.
The delay in getting students on campus has been deemed necessary to develop the design specifications of the project.
The university is still investigating what courses will be offered at the new building.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
