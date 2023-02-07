A 14-year-old boy is due to appear in Kempsey Childrens' Court on Wednesday, February 8, after being charged by officers involved in Strike Force Kinnereth.
Investigators conducted inquiries into 17 break and enters, nine stolen vehicles, nine drug possessions, three weapons offences, 28 traffic offences and 16 breach of bail offences.
The operation resulted in the arrest of dozens of alleged offenders from Armidale, Tamworth and across the Mid North Coast.
The boy, who is from Kempsey, is facing 38 offences allegedly linked to 13 different incidents. He is currently on strict conditional bail.
He is one of 60 people charged with a total of 145 offences as a result of a four-month-long police operation.
Strike Force Kinnereth was established by the Mid North Coast Police District in October 2022 in response to a spate of alleged break, enter and steal offences. The operation concluded last month, January 2023.
A total of 81 people have been dealt with, including the 60 people subsequently charged.
Thirty-one charges relate to outstanding warrants. A further 14 infringement notices were issued, along with three criminal infringement notices, three cannabis cautions, four youth cautions, and there were three youth conferences.
A police spokesperson confirmed to the Port News that some charges related to break-ins around Port Macquarie, including in the Lighthouse Beach area, in which alleged offenders entered homes as occupants slept, to steal their car keys.
Some of the vehicles stolen from those properties were later found burnt out.
The strike force comprised officers from the Mid North Coast Police District, supported by the Dog Unit, Highway Patrol and POLAIR, with efforts focussed across the entire police district.
