AN ARMIDALE man has fronted court for the first time on charges that he used a computer and hard drive to access and store child abuse material.
Michael Brian Fox appeared in Armidale Local Court on the four charges for the first time on Monday.
The 38-year-old has been on conditional bail since police from the Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit raided his Armidale home in early January.
According to court documents, Fox is accused of possessing child abuse material on a personal computer between 8.10am and 10.14am on January 4 at Armidale.
He's also accused of using a carriage service to access child abuse material between 12.01am on September 9, 2022, and 8.10am on January 4 at Armidale; and for possessing bestiality material between 12.01am on September 9, 2022, and midnight on November 14, last year, in Armidale.
In court, he was not required to enter pleas to the charges, with police ordered to compile a brief of evidence into the case.
Magistrate Mark Richardson also ordered Fox to surrender his passport before the court heard he did not hold one.
The case was adjourned to March.
It's expected to be referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) to take over.
Mr Richardson continued Fox's bail until his next court date.
Fox was charged by the specialist squad from the State Crime Command on January 4, following the raid and seizure of items from his home.
At the time of his arrest, the Sex Crimes Squad detectives said they had been investigating the man after reports he was allegedly using a peer-to-peer file sharing program.
The investigation was launched by the State Crime Command's specialist squad in 2022, and investigators will allege in court the man shared a number of files deemed to be child abuse material.
During the raid, detectives seized items including a computer and other electronic devices.
If found guilty in court, the 38-year-old faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars for the offences.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
