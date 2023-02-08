The Armidale Express
Doctors fear payroll tax could close medical clinics and hike prices for GP visits

RG
By Rachel Gray
February 9 2023 - 5:00am
Patients could be stung with a 15 per cent increase on a visit to their GP if the NSW government slaps a payroll tax on doctors employed on contracts.

RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

