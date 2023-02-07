The Armidale Express

Soccer: Northern Inland poised for biggest-ever involvement in Australia Cup with 10 clubs participating

By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:40am
Record number of Northern Inland clubs to lace up the boots in Australia Cup

Northern Inland will kick-off its biggest ever involvement in the Australia Cup later this month.

