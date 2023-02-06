Man charged with possessing child abuse material has conditional bail continued

An Armidale man has fronted court on four charges relating to the possession of child abuse material and bestiality material.
Michael Brian Fox, 38, appeared in Armidale Local Court on Monday, where he was not required to enter a plea but had his case adjourned to March 22.
The 38-year-old also had his conditional bail continued, following his arrest in Armidale on January 4 by detectives from the Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit - and backed by New England police.
Fox has been charged with possessing child abuse material on a personal computer; possessing child abuse material on a Toshiba external hard drive; using a carriage service to access child abuse material; and person possesses bestiality material.
If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years behind bars for the offences.
Detectives from the Sex Crimes Squad began investigating the man's alleged behaviour last year, following reports he was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program.
