Michael Brian Fox, 38, appears in Armidale Local Court changed with possession of child abuse material and bestiality material

By Rachel Gray
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:42am, first published 9:30am
Man charged with possessing child abuse material has conditional bail continued

An Armidale man has fronted court on four charges relating to the possession of child abuse material and bestiality material.

