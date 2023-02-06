What we know about the state election

The state election is now less than seven weeks away.
With the fixed term period, we always know when the election will be so there is no guessing game in the lead up about when the election will be called.
It also means that we see government funding announcements spike in the months before election day, which we have already seen this year in our part of the world.
Recent announcements have included a $32,970 grant to purchase and install a timber truss footbridge to span Black Gully Creek, $11,937 for solar panels at the Guyra shooters clubhouse and $48,592 to digitise historical records at Saumarez Homestead.
At this stage we are waiting for candidates to announce they're standing for the Northern Tablelands electorate, although incumbent MP Adam Marshall has said he is running again.
At the last election Northern Tablelands was the safest seat in the state, with Mr Marshall picking up about 75 per cent of the primary votes. Maybe that is why we have yet to see any challengers emerge to take on the popular MP.
The region I manage also includes Tenterfield, which was moved into the neighbouring seat of Lismore in a boundary redistribution almost a decade ago.
That electorate paints a strong contrast with Northern Tablelands. In Lismore we already have candidates from the Greens and the Nationals running against incumbent Labor MP Janelle Saffin who has spoken to us about why she is standing again.
At the last election, while the Northern Tablelands was the safest seat, Lismore was the closest contest, as counting took a look time before Ms Saffin was declared the winner with preferences from the Greens getting the Labor MP over the line.
The seat of Lismore made the news this week when the NSW Audit Office found former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro and his office intervened in a $100 million bushfire funding program, which saw Labor electorates like Lismore miss out on emergency money.
Over the coming weeks we will keep you informed in the lead up to election day, including all the candidates as they announce they're running.
Thanks for reading, and you can always get in touch with us at the Express at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.