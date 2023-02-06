The Armidale Express

What we know about the state election

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
February 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What we know about the state election

The state election is now less than seven weeks away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.