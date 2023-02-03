The Greater Northern Tigers under 16 and under 18 teams will begin their Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup campaigns this Saturday.
They had their final hit out at Sport UNE in Armidale on Friday and the Express went along to capture it.
The two sides will take on the North Coast Bulldogs teams in Coffs Harbor. The under 16s begin at 10 am and the under 18s start at 11.20am. NSWRL will be broadcasting the games at nswrl.com.au
GREATER NORTHERN TIGER UNDER 18's: 1 Charlie Henderson (Werris Creek), 2 Keandre Johnson-Vale (Armidale), 3 Cooper Meldrum (Singleton), 4 John O'Leary-Doyle (Dungowan), 5 Brodie Campbell (Guyra), 6 Jordan Hamlin (Farrer), 7 Callum Dowell vc (Scone), 8 Gabriel Stafa ( Singleton), 9 Talon Harrington (Scone), 10 Brady Roser (Scone), 11 Dylan Keane (Scone), 12 Logan Spinks capt (Farrer), 13 Braydon Allen (Dungowan), 14 Kaleb Hope (Glen Innes), 15 Nathaniel Follington (Farrer), 16 Rowdy Laudlaw-Hodge (Moree), 17 Lachlan Bonnell (Dungowan), 18 Jack Foley (Scone). Coach - Darryl Rando (Scone).
GREATER NORTHERN TIGER UNDER 16's: 1 Reece Josephson (Farrer), 2 Charlie Lennard (Singleton), 3 Jake Botfield (Denman), 4 Darcy Wallace (Denman), 5 Jackson Moore (North Tamworth), 6 Riley Fitzsimmons (Singleton), 7 Hayden Davidson (Singleton), 8 Nate Rothall (Denman), 9 Darcy Weatherall (Narrabri), 10 Toby Jamieson (Singleton), 11 Dustin Wyrzykowski capt (Farrer), 12 Ryan Schafer (Muswellbrook), 13 Rave Brazier (Guyra), 14 Jack Anderson (Narrabri), 15 Cooper Wilson (Guyra), 16 Braydon Nean (North Tamworth), 17 Lincoln Browning (Narrabri), 18 Samuel Archer (Farrer). Coach - Cody Tickle (Werris Creek).
