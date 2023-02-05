The Bundarra Show and Demolition Derby held on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 of January was a great success.
Competitors came from around the district and beyond to compete in the Ironman Demolition Derby, Ute Show and Arena Sorting Events.
In the Pavilion there was a display of local products and produce alongside some well known local faces like the CWA, local businesses and trade stalls.
There was plenty to do for the kids with kids craft and carnival rides.
This is the first year that the Bundarra show can operate free from COVID restrictions.
The committee and Showgrounds have been hampered by delays on the construction of a new Pavilion / Canteen area as well as replacement horse stabling, which has contributed to the mini show format the last two years.
However with things looking hopeful that our new stables and Pavilion will be ready for 2024 we are looking to run a full show in Jan 2024.
The Bundarra Show Society would like to thank all of the wonderful volunteers that made this show happen.
Special thanks also to Clerkness Bundarra for the sponsorship of cattle for Arena Sorting.
Best Street: 1st, Banjo from Inverell with his dark green 2004 Holden vy Maloo.
Best Holden: 1st, Banjo with his Maloo
Best Ford: 1st, Kelvin Gleeson from Bundarra with his 1965 Ford
Best Other Make: 1st, Jessy Walmsley from Tamworth with her 2015 Toyota Hilux.
Best Chicks: 1st, Jessica Walmsley
Best 4x4: 1st, Ellen Light from Armidale with her 2015 Ford Ranger.
Best BNS: 1st, Brad McMillan from Moree with his Holden wb.
Best BNS Themed: 1st, Ellen Light
Best Ferral: 1st, Daniel Mepham from Inverell with his 2008 Nissan Navara
Best Classic: 1st, Frazer Wittig from Uralla with his 1962 EK Holden.
Most Flags 20, Stickers 300, lights 220 & biggest bullbar all went to Brett Uden.
Most Ear tags went to Daniel Mepham with over 800
Best camping set up was a combined effort going to Lara McKay from Werris Creek & Ellen Light.
4 cylinder, Alex King of Inverell in his Hilux 110db
6 cylinder, Tristan Williamson of Armidale with his Ford xr6 120db
8 cylinder, Brad McMillan 125db
Diesel, Daneil Layton of Uralla with her Landcruiser 109 db.
Reserve Champion: The Dr, 1948Ford F1
Grand Champion: Banjo, dark green 2004 Holden Maloo
Encouragement award went to Brent I've of Inverell with his 2005 vz Commodore.
Barrel race winner: Frazer Wittig, Uralla, EK Holden 27.28 secs
4 Cylinder Ironman Champion: William Bell
6 Cylinder Champion: Shane Ryan
Best Presented: Sheree Bell
Mad Dog (Most Destructive): John Bell
