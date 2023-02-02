New England locals had a surprise visit on Tuesday when Sunrise rocked up to do live crosses with star weather presenter Sam Mac at the Standing Stones.
Rhonda Bombell from the Glen Innes Severn Council said Channel Seven had earlier approached them to organise locals to interview during a live broadcast from the site.
"We went up there at 5:45 in the morning," Rhonda said.
"It was a pretty miserable old day but it gave that beautiful mist so it felt like we were somewhere up in the Scottish Highlands."
And though there was no actual sun, the Ch7 camera crew managed to create a replica using one of their lights glowing through the misty scene.
The Standing Stones, located off the Gwydir Hwy, is the site of the annual Celtic Festival which is on this year from May 4 - 7.
It's predicted to be a big event, with a recent $113,500 state government investment for more Haggis, bagpipe players, marches, Shetland ponies and shaggy-coated cattle to keep the entire family entertained.
There will also be kilted yoga with Finlay Wilson from Scotland who will be having fun with locals and doing a series of workshops teaching people how to prevent sports injuries.
And the rumour mill swirls with whispers of a visit by tennis pro Andy Murray fresh off his Australian Open tournament, according to Northern Tablelands' MP Adam Marshall who announced the funding earlier this year.
"The money will also go toward improving disability access including building a pathway around the stones so that everyone can enjoy the event," Mr Marshall said in a statement.
Among the locals to attend the Ch7 Sunrise stopover included Aboriginal Artist Lloyd Hornsby, belly dancers Shimmy in the Glen, the Jacaranda Highland Dancers, a bagpipe player, members from the Lions Club, and the Westpac helicopter team had sausages sizzling on the barbeque.
Rhonda said, "there were some really funny moments with Sam Mac who was just a fantastic person to interview all our guests."
"It was such a lovely little community and we were having the best time in the rain."
Rhonda said she had friends and family from all over Australia ringing her to say they saw Glen Innes on the telly, and to tell her how "beautiful" they thought the area looked.
"They were also really excited about the Celtic Festival," Rhonda said.
