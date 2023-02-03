Friday
New England Regional Art Museum in Armidale will host an opening night on Friday evening, starting at 6pm, to celebrate the launch of its 2023 exhibition program and the museum's 40th Anniversary year. It will begin with the opening of six new exhibitions: Wonders of HINTON, NERAM's Imaginarium, Coventry Noir, Illustrating Armidale, Picturing the New England, and Fifty/50.
Saturday
The Uralla Show is on Saturday at Uralla Showground, 8 King Street. Horse events start in the ring from 7.45am and the pavilion is open from 9am. There will be free entertainment during the day including: a show & shine, BackTrack and antique machinery. In the evening there will be live music, a demolition derby and fireworks.
Friday, February 10
The Australian Haydn Ensemble returns to Armidale for a concert at Playhouse Theatre next week. The concert will feature the music of Haydn and Mendelssohn - dark, dazzling and lovelorn string quartets. Tickets cost $45.50.
Until February 28
Photographic exhibition, Faces of Back Stories, is on display at NOVA - 122 Faulkner Street, Armidale - until February 28. The photographic project highlights the faces behind the businesses from the event NOVA held, Back Stories of Innovation. NOVA is open between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
Friday
March 31 - April 4
A team of locals is gearing up to deliver Deepwater's beloved art show again in autumn 2023. It will feature guest artists and work by local creatives and artisans against a backdrop of music, workshops and food at Deepwater's School of Arts.
