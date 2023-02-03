New England Regional Art Museum in Armidale will host an opening night on Friday evening, starting at 6pm, to celebrate the launch of its 2023 exhibition program and the museum's 40th Anniversary year. It will begin with the opening of six new exhibitions: Wonders of HINTON, NERAM's Imaginarium, Coventry Noir, Illustrating Armidale, Picturing the New England, and Fifty/50.

