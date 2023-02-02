Stirling Osland's Kingstar Bullet has landed the coveted inside barrier for Friday's Walcha Cup.
The Walcha Racecourse is a track notorious for favouring its inside runners but the five-year-old mare faces a classy field in the $45,000 1440m event.
Jane Clement's last start winner Red Beryl is scheduled to race but out of barrier 10.
Inverell Cup winner Zaidin is the $3.50 favourite and has landed barrier nine.
Kempsey trainer Julie Lynch has entered her back-to-back winner Claptone and will emerge from barrier 11.
SEE ALSO:
Walcha Jockey Club chairman Jim Nivison told NSW Country and Picnic Racing you need the right type of horse to win the main prize on the day.
"You need a good horse to win the cup; I'd say a good mid-week class of horse," Nivison told the publication.
"Some horses won't handle the track, because it is quite a tight course, but we always get some good types coming for the main races."
The once-a-year eight race-meet has attracted full fields while Saturday's non-TAB fixture will see lower class horses go around in five races.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.