A lifelong dream is about to be realised for Tori Brazier as she prepares to take the field alongside rugby league elite female players.
The Guyra local will make her debut for the Newcastle Knights in the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership competition, the state's top competition for senior female rugby league players.
The 19-year-old has been named to start in the second row against the North Sydney Bears in round one of the competition this Saturday.
"I honestly still can't believe it, it has been a massive goal of mine to just make the Harvey's squad so being able to make my debut for them in the first game is so surreal for me," Brazier said.
Brazier has been in the Knights junior system for the past two seasons alongside close friend Kasey Gaukroger, who is also in the senior squad but not named to play this Saturday.
They made the step up to the Knights' senior after being in the team who finished runners-up in the under 19s Tarsha Gale Cup last year.
Prior to that, Brazier starred in the New England Rugby Union women's 7s competition and, alongside Anastasia Martin, was named the inaugural winner of the Alana Thomas Player of Most Promise award.
Brazier is just the second Group 19 woman to make her debut in the competition after Amelia Williams, nee Tunamena, played for Glebe in 2021.
The Newcastle Knights squad features NRLW stars including Kayla Romaniuk and Caitlin Moran, who Brazier will line up alongside on Saturday.
SEE ALSO:
She did pre-season with them in the lead up to Christmas and played a pre-season trial which she feels has helped her football already.
Brazier said she's keen to continue learning from them and working hard with her long-term goal a NRLW start.
"Training among some of the best girls in the game has been the best experience," she said.
"Being able to train and now play with and against some of the girls I've always looked up to is very surreal.
"Learning off them and being along side them has definitely helped me develop into a better player.
"The main goal is the NRLW but, for now, the goal is to try and play as many games in the Harvey's comp and continue to learn and grow as a player this year."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.