FIREFIGHTERS have spent another day waterbombing a bushfire ahead of expected high fire danger conditions on Thursday and Friday.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Forestry crews are working on the Bora Creek fire, near Bingara, ahead of hotter conditions forecast for the end of the week.
The blaze - which was burning east of Dinoga off Cobbadah Road - remains within containment lines and by Wednesday afternoon had burnt through more than 45 hectares.
A spokesperson for the RFS said the "weather is worsening toward the end of the week so crews are working hard to put out hotspots in these favourable conditions".
Heavy rainfall in passing storms this week also helped to extinguish several other fires burning in the New England.
The Namoi Gwydir RFS said the Kaputar National Park and Cobbadah fires both saw rainfall which helped to contain the blazes on Monday and Tuesday, but crews were still working to strengthen the containment lines at Bora Creek.
"Despite the rainfall, we are expecting high to extreme fire danger Thursday and Friday. All permits remain suspended and will not be issued at present," an RFS spokesperson said.
