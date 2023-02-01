BUILDING on the ever-growing interest in the sport, the AFL North West is introducing new junior age groups in 2023 for kids to enjoy.
The upcoming footy season will see the introduction of both an under 10 and under 12 age group as well as a youth girls 17s age group to continue the focus on growing female participation in the youth demographic.
Matt Crawley, the AFL Development Lead for Northern NSW, said the introduction of the new age groups is an exciting step for the North West.
"The new age groups are needed due to the enormous interest kids of that age are showing in our great game and the new age groups gives them an opportunity to get involved in playing structured football earlier," Crawley said.
"Prior to this year there was a gap between Auskick aged kids and the younger members of the Under-14 age group.
"So players were waiting a year or two before being able to play.
"Now they can graduate from Auskick into organised matches much sooner."
While the under-14 mixed, under-17 boys and youth girls 17s competitions will be played each week in 2023 in a traditional home & away season, the new younger age groups will be played in a gala day format each fortnight at rotating venues around the North West.
The under-10 age group will be a non-competitive format with modified tackling.
A key driver of the growth at the younger age levels will be the region's first Development Coordinator.
Khobi Devine has started in the full-time role this week and the Gunnedah Bulldogs player said she can't wait to sink her teeth into the new job and broaden the participation numbers in schools.
"I'm looking forward to building further interest in our game through school programs and other promotional activities," Devine said.
"Increasing player and participation numbers in the junior space on the back of that will help to make the new age groups a success."
