The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Rowing crews make the podium in summer regatta

Updated February 1 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TRAINING camps during the school holidays paid off for rowers from The Armidale School, who notched up numerous podium finishes at the Taree Summer Regatta on January 13 to 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.