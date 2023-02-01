Taking to the water against school and club teams from the Hunter Valley and Sydney, the TAS rowers honed their technique and teamwork, garnering strong results, including first placings in the men's D Grade Double Scull for Henry Kirton and Toby Inglis; in the Men's C Grade Double Scull for Blair Eichorn and Jack McCook and the Women's U19 Double Scull, for Isabella Crawford and Matilda Cullen.