TRAINING camps during the school holidays paid off for rowers from The Armidale School, who notched up numerous podium finishes at the Taree Summer Regatta on January 13 to 15.
Crews trained and competed in singles, doubles and quads at the regatta, which was hosted by Manning River Rowing Club and was the culmination of a six day training camp at Oxley Island.
Taking to the water against school and club teams from the Hunter Valley and Sydney, the TAS rowers honed their technique and teamwork, garnering strong results, including first placings in the men's D Grade Double Scull for Henry Kirton and Toby Inglis; in the Men's C Grade Double Scull for Blair Eichorn and Jack McCook and the Women's U19 Double Scull, for Isabella Crawford and Matilda Cullen.
Crews also achieved second or third placings in Men's Quad Scull, Double Scull, Women's Quad Scull and Double Scull, and Mixed Quad Scull events.
SEE ALSO:
"The six day rowing camp provided our senior crews with a unique opportunity to spend back to-back sessions on the water, building fitness, technique and crew cohesion in preparation for our three Term 1 regattas," Rowing coordinator Ben MacDougall said.
"The time spent off the water camping on the banks of the Manning River has also strengthened the bonds within our rowing squad more broadly."
TAS crews will next compete at the PLC/King's Regatta on 25 February, followed by Sydney Rowing Club Regatta on 4 March with the season climaxing at the Schoolgirl and Schoolboy Heads of the River on 18-19 March.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.