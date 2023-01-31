'Dragged on long enough': Former UNE VC assault case back in court

Former University of New England Vice Chancellor Brigid Heywood has had her case, relating to charges involving the alleged assault of a teenage girl, adjourned for a third time.
Heywood did not appear in Armidale Local Court on Tuesday but was represented by defence counsel Tom Taylor in a mention for the ongoing case, which Magistrate Mark Richardson said "has dragged on long enough".
The case was adjourned again until February 6, when a hearing date is expected to be set for the trial to begin.
The former VC was charged on August 1, 2022, with common assault and behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place. Heywood denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.
The charges relate to the alleged assault of a teenage girl at an event on International Women's Day in Armidale last year.
Her case has previously been adjourned twice for a mention, on September 26, and November 14.
In court on Monday, Mr Richardson delayed the matter for about an hour due to subpoenaed material not being presented.
"Go and sort it out," Mr Richardson said.
The court resumed, with defence lawyer Mr Taylor and solicitor acting for NSW Police, Vinay Pandaram, coming to an agreement over access to the subpoenaed material.
Speaking to reporters outside court, Mr Taylor said "a subpoena was issued and served by NSW police to certain documents and it was issued and served on UNE".
"There's been some agreement between parties to access those documents. And it's [the case] been adjourned to get a hearing date."
Mr Taylor said Heywood would not be present for the next mention but would be for the hearing.
Mr Richardson put a nonpublication order on the subpoenaed material, also saying "there's a lot of people interested in this case".
