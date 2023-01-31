This year's Northern Tigers outfits have all the talent in the world.
But, in the eyes of Northern Tigers Academy manager, Peter Stevens, the under 16s have one big hurdle to overcome if they want to succeed at the upcoming Andrew Johns Cup.
"We probably need some communicators," Stevens said.
"We're really struggling with communication in key areas. But if we can nail a few things down, I think ability-wise, they're a reasonable squad."
This was the conclusion he drew after the Northern Tigers under 16s and under 18s had their last training session on Saturday before the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cups commence next week.
Having been together as a group for several years, Stevens is confident the 18s can give the competition a shake this year.
And while the 16s "definitely" have the talent to make a good run, they have been inconsistent in their preparation.
"They're a bit hit-and-miss at the moment," he said.
"We had our first trial against Western two weeks ago and they played a reasonable game that day ... then we played Newcastle last week and we were all over the shop."
The first round game in both competitions will be played on Saturday, February 4, against the North Coast Bulldogs, who have built up a rivalry with the Tigers and, it seems, always manage to produce close games.
"To be honest, both mobs take it pretty personally," Stevens said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.