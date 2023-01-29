A TRUCK caught alight north of Bendemeer on Sunday morning, leaving the front of the vehicle and the first trailer destroyed.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Warrabah, Kootingal, and Moore Creek joined the Bendemeer brigade on the scene.
Crews were alerted before 11am to the truck fire, a Rural Fire Service spokesman told the Leader.
The fire was contained at approximately 12:30pm, and a small grass fire on either side of the highway, caused by the truck fire, was contained by crews, he said.
Uralla Fire Service captain Ben Pascoe said the grass caught flames following the explosion of the vehicle's tyres.
The RFS had extinguished the fire before the Uralla crew arrived and they worked with Tamworth crews and Hazmat to contain chemicals in the back, he said.
The highway was reopened with traffic control at 2pm.
The New England Highway has reopened north of Bendemeer after being closed due to a truck and grass fire.
But, stop/slow traffic control is in place on the highway, with motorists passing one direction at a time.
Transport managers are urging drivers to slow down, exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
The highway had been closed in both directions about two kilometres north of Bendemeer.
Emergency services remain on site.
FIRE crews are cleaning up low hazard chemicals following a truck fire north of Bendemeer, resulting in the closure of the New England Highway.
The highway closed in a Northbound direction after a B-double truck caught alight during heavy traffic conditions at 10:59am.
Uralla fire service captain Ben Pascoe said the fires were contained, and Uralla and Tamworth fire crews were working to contain chemicals in the back.
"Just mopping up now," he said.
The New England Highway is closed in both directions approximately two kilometres north of the township.
Northbound motorists are being advised to divert from Bendemeer via Oxley Highway to Walcha, then Thunderbolts Way to Uralla.
The southbound diversion is the same in reverse.
Motorists should also allow extra travel time. Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.
Captain Pascoe expects the highway to be reopened by 2:30pm.
