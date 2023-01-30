About 200 people will be recruited in Armidale to test the effectiveness of Australia's first locally-made COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot.
Trials of the vaccine will be coordinated by Dr Joe Turner at the University of New England UNE Medical Centre, as one of only two participating clinics across NSW and more nationwide.
"We've already had people offering to drive five hours to take part in this trial," Dr Turner said in a statement.
Those healthy already-vaccinated individuals who sign-up will have antibody levels measured in their before and after blood tests to see how they have reacted to a single dose of the booster.
Dr Turner said he hoped the outcome of this trial would enable those who have had adverse reactions or concerns about other COVID-19 vaccines to get this booster.
"While the vaccines might not stop people getting infected, they have been shown to reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalisation," Dr Turner said.
"People need to be aware that COVID-19 vaccine immunity generally wanes quite rapidly, making timely boosters important to maintain protection."
But it might be a while before this vaccine becomes available, with more clinical trials on the horizon before it gets the Therapeutic Goods Administration's TGA tick of approval.
Until then, it doesn't have an official name, with the developer Adelaide-based biotech company Vaxine being fined $13,320 in March for advertising the vaccine while it was still undergoing clinical trials and not approved by TGA.
Vaccine founder Professor Nikolai Petrovsky
The vaccine was developed in an Adelaide lab by Vaxine's founder Professor Nikolai Petrovsky.
Prof. Petrovsky said about eight million doses have since been delivered to Iran where it is approved as part of their Covid-19 immunisation program following six clinical trials there.
In Iran, it is registered under the name SpikoGen and has been referred to as Covax-19.
Prof. Petrovsky said clinical trials to-date have reported side-effects on people such as having a sore arm at the site of the needle prick and body aches for about 24 hours later.
But he said there have been no reports of symptoms such as myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart and outer lining of the heart) which have been experienced with mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna, and blood clotting with AstraZeneca, Prof. Petrovsky said.
About one to two people in every 100,000 who get the mRNA shots have experienced myocarditis and pericarditis which usually subsides within a couple of days, according to the latest report from TGA as they continue to monitor cases.
Two other clinical trials of Petrovsky's vaccine are also taking place in tandem with the booster study at UNE, with one being in Adelaide which looks at the effect of spacing between the doses.
The other trial is being conducted across Australia which looks at the optimal timing to get the third dose.
Two prior "phase one and phase two" clinical trials have also been done in Australia, Prof. Petrovsky said.
But it is a long, complex and expensive process to get the vaccine on the market, Prof. Petrovsky said, with an application to TGA costing about $300,000, and then it has to be certain that the only local purchaser, the Australian government, would buy it.
In the week to January 24, an average of about 3,168 Covid-19 cases were reported each day in Australia.
Overall, about 11,268,946 people nationwide have contracted the virus and about 16,989 people have died from covid or covid-related symptoms.
There have been 64,549,484 doses of covid vaccines, including booster shots, administered to a population of more than 25 million.
