Honours shine a light on so many worthy recipients

My favourite part of the Australia Day celebrations is reading the stories of those who have received awards.
It begins in the lead up to the day for us, when the Governor General's office sends out a document with details on everyone on that year's list.
As we go through it, we are looking for people from our region or with connections to our area, while also seeing the names of many famous Australians who are also receiving Order of Australia Medals, AM's, Public Service Medals etc.
At some point there's usually a phone call between the newspaper and a politician's office, state or federal, as we swap notes about who is on the list. Neither us, the media, or our representatives want to miss someone.
We make phone calls to those on the list to ask them about their achievements, and their reaction to honour.
It's an interesting process as the information has to remain secret until 10pm the night before Australia Day. So neither we, nor the recipients, can reveal the news before then.
This all happens twice a year. First on Australia Day and then on the Queen's (now the King's) Birthday holiday in June.
Among the people whose stories we got to tell this year included Deni McKenzie, a longtime volunteer for the Armidale and Uralla communities, as well as Kent Mayo who has done so much for Uralla.
While going through the list I found Preston Campbell's name, and the former New England lad who went onto the big time in rugby league was added to our list to write.
Then there was Dr Jeanette Berman from UNE who has spent a lifetime trying to provide better educational outcomes for children, a former TAS student James McTavish who received a Public Service Medal, and Pathfinders director Rosemary Curtis.
On Australia Day we saw more awards handed out in every local government area.
University of New England lecturer Martin Levins was honoured as the 2023 Armidale Citizen of the Year at a ceremony in Central Park.
Also acknowledged were Young Citizen Jock Campbell, Senior Citizen Ron Vickress, Elder of the Year Elizabeth Rose Lovelock, Community Services Award recipient Salam Qaro and Nathan Czinner was named Sportsperson of the Year.
Congratulations to all those worthy recipients.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
