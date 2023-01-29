Guyra's cricketers proved a force on Thursday after winning two senior Twenty20 finals.
The club's first and third grade teams managed to claim the trophy in the Australia Day grand finals at the Sportsground.
In first grade against Armidale City UNE, Guyra won the toss and batted first.
Grant Ryan and Billy Youman opened the batting but didn't have a heap of luck early with Youman sent for a duck.
Grant and his son Joey put on a partnership of 35 before the elder Ryan was caught on 31 off Simon Stubbs' bowling.
Stubbs claimed Joey's wicket as well with the batsman caught on 17.
By then Guyra were 3-55 but the ensuring 54-run middle order partnership between Charlie White and Demielle Landsborough cemented their innings.
White made 34 and Landsborough 33.
Michael Purvis added 17 runs while Ben Jackson made nine not out in Guyra's 6-150 total in their 20 overs.
For City, Stubbs finished his four overs with 3-30 while Chris Wild at 1-7 and Josh Martin at 1-31 were the other wicket-takers.
In the run chase, Guyra's Jake Ellis took the key wicket of Kyle Taylor for 12.
Stubbs put on 32 runs before Ellis took his wicket as well.
Then there was a mini-collapse of City's middle order.
Guyra's Kyle Mongta nabbed Gary Yeomans for one then Karl Triebe for 13.
Joey Ryan claimed Andrew Skinner for one and Pat Gilbey followed suit on four.
Josh Martin lasted a little bit longer with 19 runs before Heath Dowsett took his scalp.
Dowsett then dismissed Oliver Stubbs for nine and Fred Maher for one before Ellis finished things off by bowling Chris Wild for seven.
City were all out for 113.
In the second grade final, Hillgrove took on Walcha-Uralla.
Hillgrove batted first to finish with 9-124 from their 20 overs before their opponents were bowled out for 70.
The third grade fixture saw Walcha-Uralla bat first and make 7-103 from their 20 overs.
Guyra chased the total down in 19 overs, losing four wickets in the process.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
