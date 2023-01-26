The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds of people packed into Armidale Central Park for Australia Day

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 27 2023 - 9:58am, first published January 26 2023 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central Park was the place to be in Armidale on Australia Day, with hundreds of people turning up for the awards, citizenship and smoking ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.