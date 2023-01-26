Central Park was the place to be in Armidale on Australia Day, with hundreds of people turning up for the awards, citizenship and smoking ceremony.
About 30 people became citizens and eight others were honoured with an award on Thursday, including University of New England lecturer Martin Levins who was the Citizen of the Year.
"It is lovely to see education being showcased," Mr Levins said after expressing his surprise at receiving the award.
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland welcomed the new citizens and congratulated Australia Day award-winners, after acknowledging the traditional owners of the land.
"We should reflect and take pride in our mutual desire to live in a peaceful country without conflict," Mayor Coupland said.
Australia Day ambassador Jarrod Wheatley spoke about the need to provide more support and individualised care for the disadvantaged youth of this nation.
A smoking ceremony was held, with Indigenous Australian Robert Blair guiding people anti-clockwise through the smoke saying it represented "walking back into the past".
"We call in the good spirits and keep out the bad spirits whenever we cross over into special lands," Robert said.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, the University of New England Chancellor James Harris and Vice Chancellor Simon Evans, NSW police Inspector Darren Williams were also there to hand out awards and certificates.
Anaiwan woman Fiona Lovelock was one of the first speakers on stage, acknowledging the underlying controversies surrounding January 26 as 'Invasion Day'.
On January 26, 1788 Sir Arthur Phillip and his fleet sailed into Sydney Cove and planted the British flag into the soil, proclaiming the land a British Colony without signing a treaty with those already there.
Fiona's sister, Elder of the Year Elizabeth Rose Lovelock, said "we need to be speaking with each other not at each other".
Rose said she has only seen Australia Day through the lens of her community, saying there is still a vast mob who believe it is a day of mourning.
"But I think we're starting to get more exposure that is starting to drip down into other areas of Aboriginal communities which means we're starting now to question a lot," Rose said.
"But I think until we change the date, the day of mourning will always be a part of it."
