Our People

Katie Barnett from Kentucky selected for NSW Regional Youth Taskforce

By Newsroom
January 27 2023 - 11:00am
Katie has her eyes on issues facing young people in the region

Kentucky-based sheep farm manager Katie Barnett will take her seat as one of 18 young leaders from across country NSW appointed to the 2023 NSW Regional Youth Taskforce.

