Katie has her eyes on issues facing young people in the region

Kentucky-based sheep farm manager Katie Barnett will take her seat as one of 18 young leaders from across country NSW appointed to the 2023 NSW Regional Youth Taskforce.
Katie said she was thrilled to be appointed as a taskforce member representing the New England region.
"I feel privileged to have this opportunity and am looking forward to my time on the 2023 Regional Youth Taskforce," Katie said.
"I'd like to see more opportunities for young people in my community including more employment, better housing and education."
The 22-year-old, who works as an assistant manager at Taylors Run, a large sheep station outside Uralla, will take on the role of helping advise the Minister for Regional Youth on issues that affect young people living in regional NSW.
The taskforce allows members to have their say on ways government can improve outcomes for young people in regional NSW and better deliver services.
State MP Adam Marshall joined Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin and Mayor Robert Bell in Uralla on Wednesday morning for the statewide taskforce announcement where Katie, Tamworth's Jack Lyon and the 16 other members were revealed.
The local MP said Katie had a good understanding of local issues that affect today's youth.
"I'm incredibly proud of Katie and I know she will be an excellent ambassador for our region and young people across country NSW," Mr Marshall said.
"In her new role, Katie will be speaking up and speaking out on issues and challenges confronting young people in our region and I look forward to supporting her this year achieve some positive changes.
"It is vital that young people have direct input into programs developed by the NSW Government and have a voice that speaks to the challenges faced by their peers in the bush," he said.
