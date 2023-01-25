The Armidale Express

Armidale Tennis Club receives grant to upgrade lighting

Updated January 25 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bright $47,500 funding for new lights at the Armidale Tennis Club, with members Ann Gibbs, left, Charo Brown, Dave Bunn, Steve Glover, President Rob Jackson, Jane McMillan, Di Fullerton, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Pauline Robinson, Ken Pines, Jayne Pines, Brian Shaw, Chris Locke and Subba Yarram.

Armidale Tennis Club has seen an improvement in membership since the installation of court lighting last years and it's set to grow even further.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.