Armidale Tennis Club has seen an improvement in membership since the installation of court lighting last years and it's set to grow even further.
The club installed LED lighting on four of its synthetic courts last year and will add more lights after receiving a $47,475 grant from the NSW Community Building Partnership scheme.
The latest grant will see the hardcourts have their lighting upgraded.
Club secretary Ann Gibbs said the light upgrades were continuing to attract new players and increase the type of competition on offer.
"We've been able to offer competitions three nights a week now and that has increased our membership," she said.
"We've had a tennis coach who has been running squad training for our junior players and having more lights on more courts will make the world of difference to the hours that can be spent coaching and playing fixtures."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the additional lights will provide more opportunities for members to hit the courts.
"The old halogen lights have become dull over time, pose problems for players battling it out in night competitions and are quite costly for the club to run," he said.
"The new lights that were installed last year over the synthetic courts have made a huge difference - before the upgrade there was only one night-time competition, the club now hosts three evening competitions.
"These improvements to the lighting have had a direct and positive impact on the Armidale community by making tennis available to those who don't have the time to play during the day.
"Membership continues to increase which is the entire aim of these types of grants, getting a community active and improving the quality of a community asset."
