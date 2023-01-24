The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Man loses licence and banned from licensed premises after caught driving erratically in Armidale

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Licence lost after drunken midnight swerve through neighbourhood

A local man has lost his licence after he was caught swerving onto the wrong side of the road in an alcohol-fuelled midnight drive through an Armidale neighbourhood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.