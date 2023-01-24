Licence lost after drunken midnight swerve through neighbourhood

A local man has lost his licence after he was caught swerving onto the wrong side of the road in an alcohol-fuelled midnight drive through an Armidale neighbourhood.
Darren Hepper, 52, appeared in Armidale Local Court on Monday charged with driving with high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) and was disqualified for driving for eight months.
He was also fined $1000 and ordered to serve 18 months of community service under supervision, have a mandatory interlock placed on his vehicle for two years and he has been banned from entering licensed premises for six months.
It was Hepper's first offence and in sentencing him, Magistrate Mark Richardson said he was required to send him to jail and that "there was aggravation, no doubt about that". Hepper did not get jail time.
Hepper was caught driving a white Hyundai iMax van onto the wrong side of the road multiple times and hitting multiple kerbs on Niagara Street in Armidale about 1am on November 20, according to court documents.
When police showed up to find him leaning against the back of the vehicle and asked "what happened?" he said he was driving the vehicle then parked it.
But the left passenger side had extensive damage, was missing a mirror, the front tyre destroyed, rear tyre was damaged, and the front bumper was damaged, according to court documents.
Hepper was arrested and recorded a secondary Blood Alcohol Count BAC of .190 at Armidale Police Station.
Defence Lawyer Elizabeth Stahlut told the court Hepper had shown remorse before and after completing the traffic offenders program, and that the course had an impact on his behaviour.
"Your honour, we note he doesn't have a substantial criminal history," Stahlut said in Armidale Local Court on Monday.
She said Hepper had "separated from his wife", and had lost his job as a consequence of not having his licence.
One of his children had to live with the mother due to his not being able to drive, the court was told.
