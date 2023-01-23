A POLICE officer has had his charges mentioned in court for the first time after he was charged with misconduct while on duty.
Adrian Robert Piovesan is accused of assault and tampering with evidence while on duty in the New England, in June last year.
The senior constable's charges were mentioned in Armidale Local Court for the first time on Monday since he was charged in December after an internal police probe.
READ MORE:
He was not required to enter pleas to the charges, and magistrate Mark Richardson set the case down again in February.
Piovesan - who is attached to the New England Police District - is charged with several offences relating to an alleged incident while on duty on June 12, 2022.
Piovesan faces four counts of common assault; perverting the course of justice; and tampering with evidence with intent to mislead a judicial tribunal.
On Monday, NSW Police told the Express there had been no change to Piovesan's employment status which was still under review.
In December, the force said "the officer's employment status is under review", after he was issued a notice to front court on the six allegations.
Senior New England police were alerted to the alleged on-duty incident and launched an investigation into the officer which culminated in charges in early December.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.